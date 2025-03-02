'Important' To Avoid 'risk That West Divides' On Ukraine: Italy PM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) It is "very, very important" to avoid the "risk that the West divides" over Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned in London on Sunday as European leaders gathered for crisis talks.
"It is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides and I think on this, the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building," Meloni said as she met Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his Downing Street home.
Meloni met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the fringes of the meeting, according to a statement from the Italian government.
"The meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm Italy's support for Ukraine and its people, as well as its commitment to building a just and lasting peace, guaranteeing a future of sovereignty, security and freedom for Ukraine," it added.
Recent Stories
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
More Stories From World
-
'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM6 minutes ago
-
'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM26 minutes ago
-
Red Cross says 'essential' to maintain Gaza truce46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table46 minutes ago
-
Golf: South African Open scores46 minutes ago
-
Egypt urges 'full implementation' of Gaza ceasefire deal46 minutes ago
-
Private US company aces lunar landing on first mission2 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v India Champions Trophy scores2 hours ago
-
Eight dead in India avalanche as rescue operation ends2 hours ago
-
Pope spent 'calm night' in hospital: Vatican2 hours ago
-
Pro-Russian candidate declared winner in Abkhazia vote2 hours ago