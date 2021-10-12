UrduPoint.com

Important to Create Conditions for Russia-US Economic Cooperation - Mishustin

The Russian government considers it important to create favorable conditions for the development of economic and investment cooperation with the United States, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday

"The Russian government considers it important to create favorable conditions for the development of Russian-American trade, economic and investment cooperation. Jointly searching for new business opportunities and launch promising projects is in the interests of developing practical cooperation and improving the well-being of citizens of Russia and the United States," the prime minister told the participants of the meeting of the American-Russian Business Council in a video address.

In addition, Mushustin said that Russia supports the "active presence" of leading US companies in the Russian market.

The prime minister also said that Moscow and Washington "can and must work together to confront global climate change" and the COVID-19 pandemic.

