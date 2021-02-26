Important to Keep Implementing Karabakh Agreement Amid Tensions in Armenia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) It is of vital importance to keep implementing clauses of the ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh amid the current political crisis in Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Despite the events in Armenia, it is very important to continue to follow the path of implementing the agreements that have been reached," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the spokesman said that the Kremlin so far sees no indications that the implementation of these agreements may be disrupted.

"Not yet. Everything is being implemented," Peskov added.