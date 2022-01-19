UrduPoint.com

Important To Know Tehran's Stance On JCPOA - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Important to Know Tehran's Stance on JCPOA - Putin

It is important to know Tehran's position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) It is important to know Tehran's position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Of course, it is very important for me to know your position on the JCPOA," Putin told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting.

