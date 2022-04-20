UrduPoint.com

Imports From Russia To Japan In Fiscal Year 2021 Soared By 68.5% - Finance Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Imports From Russia to Japan in Fiscal Year 2021 Soared By 68.5% - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Trade between Japan and Russia in fiscal year 2021, which ended March 31, 2022, increased significantly year on year, with Japanese goods exports to Russia up 37.4 percent and imports from Russia up 68.5 percent, the Japanese Finance Ministry said.

Thus, the volume of exports from Japan to Russia from April 2021 to March 2022 inclusive amounted to 872.69 billion Yen ($6.75 billion), and imports - 1.83 trillion yen ($14.15 billion).

Among the goods imported from Russia for fiscal year 2021, the largest volume growth is observed in such positions as mineral fuel (up 86.

2 percent), raw materials (up 78.9 percent), food (up 59.7 percent). Imports of various machinery also increased significantly over the year.

The growth in exports in the period was in chemicals (up 29.2 percent), general machinery (up 48 percent) and transport equipment, including vehicles and parts (up 41.3 percent). At the same time, in the last fiscal year, food exports from Japan to Russia fell by 33.3 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Vehicles Same Japan March April From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

10 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

10 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.