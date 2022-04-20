Imports From Russia to Japan in Fiscal Year 2021 Soared By 68.5% - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Trade between Japan and Russia in fiscal year 2021, which ended March 31, 2022, increased significantly year on year, with Japanese goods exports to Russia up 37.4 percent and imports from Russia up 68.5 percent, the Japanese Finance Ministry said.

Thus, the volume of exports from Japan to Russia from April 2021 to March 2022 inclusive amounted to 872.69 billion Yen ($6.75 billion), and imports - 1.83 trillion yen ($14.15 billion).

Among the goods imported from Russia for fiscal year 2021, the largest volume growth is observed in such positions as mineral fuel (up 86.

2 percent), raw materials (up 78.9 percent), food (up 59.7 percent). Imports of various machinery also increased significantly over the year.

The growth in exports in the period was in chemicals (up 29.2 percent), general machinery (up 48 percent) and transport equipment, including vehicles and parts (up 41.3 percent). At the same time, in the last fiscal year, food exports from Japan to Russia fell by 33.3 percent.