UrduPoint.com

Imports Of Russian Goods To Greece From January To October Increased By 142% - Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Imports of Russian Goods to Greece From January to October Increased by 142% - Agency

The imports of goods to Greece from Russia from January to October 2022 increased by 141.9% compared to the same period last year, the Greek statistical office Elstat said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The imports of goods to Greece from Russia from January to October 2022 increased by 141.9% compared to the same period last year, the Greek statistical office Elstat said on Tuesday.

The value of imports reached 7.749 billion Euros ($8.2 billion), an increase of 141.9% compared to the same period in 2021 when the figure was 3.2 billion euros.

The value of Greek exports to Russia reached 137.2 million euros, a decrease of 14.1% compared to the period January-October 2021 when the exports stood at 159.7 million euros.

In October 2022, Greece imported Russian goods worth 916.4 million euros, up 87.7% compared to October 2021, the agency said, adding that 845.5 million from this sum was spent on the purchase of gas and oil products.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Same Greece January October Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

The US Government Request New USMCA Consultations ..

The US Government Request New USMCA Consultations with Canada on Dairy Tariff-Ra ..

24 seconds ago
 AJK President attends National Day celebrations of ..

AJK President attends National Day celebrations of Kingdom of Bahrain

26 seconds ago
 Trains-stoppage time increased up-to five minutes ..

Trains-stoppage time increased up-to five minutes to facilitate passengers

33 seconds ago
 GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual pa ..

GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual parents day of CC Larkana

5 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of torture on foreigner

DPO takes notice of torture on foreigner

5 minutes ago
 Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods ..

Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods, Climate Change - State Dept.

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.