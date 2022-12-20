Imports of Russian Goods to Greece From January to October Increased by 142% - Agency

The imports of goods to Greece from Russia from January to October 2022 increased by 141.9% compared to the same period last year, the Greek statistical office Elstat said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The imports of goods to Greece from Russia from January to October 2022 increased by 141.9% compared to the same period last year, the Greek statistical office Elstat said on Tuesday.

The value of imports reached 7.749 billion Euros ($8.2 billion), an increase of 141.9% compared to the same period in 2021 when the figure was 3.2 billion euros.

The value of Greek exports to Russia reached 137.2 million euros, a decrease of 14.1% compared to the period January-October 2021 when the exports stood at 159.7 million euros.

In October 2022, Greece imported Russian goods worth 916.4 million euros, up 87.7% compared to October 2021, the agency said, adding that 845.5 million from this sum was spent on the purchase of gas and oil products.