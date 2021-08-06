UrduPoint.com

Imports To Russia From Non-CIS Countries Up 29.8% To $144.3bln In January-July - Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Imports to Russia From Non-CIS Countries Up 29.8% to $144.3bln in January-July - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Imports to Russia from non-CIS countries in January-July 2021 increased by 29.8% year-on-year to $ 144.302 billion, Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Friday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics, in January-July 2021, imports of goods from non-CIS countries in value terms amounted to $144,302.4 million and increased by 29.8 percent compared to the same period in 2020," the FCS said.

More Stories From World

