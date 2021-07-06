Imports to Russia From Non-CIS Up 28.9% Year-on-Year to $121.6Bln in H1 2021 - Customs

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Imports to Russia from non-CIS countries increased by 28.9% year-on-year to $121.554 billion in January-June 2021, Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Tuesday.

In June, the value of imports of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $21.323 billion, down 0.7% from May.