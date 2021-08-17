Imposing Any Form of Governance on Afghanistan Is Counterproductive - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that imposing any form of governance on Afghanistan is counterproductive.

"We know Afghanistan well, we now how this country is organized and how counterproductive it is to impose any form of governance.

But the Americans tried to create what they consider to be democracy there," Lavrov said at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

Western attempts to impose their standards of democracy on Afghanistan were a grave mistake, the Russian foreign minister continued.