Imposing Sanctions on Belarus Before Ryanair Probe 'Irresponsible' - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Imposing sanctions on Belarus before the results of an investigation into the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk is irresponsible, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"There will be of course a certain investigation, as you know, the International Civil Aviation Organization will look into it, but to say from the outset that it is a forced landing, to condemn it, to introduce sanctions without any investigation - this kind of behavior is absolutely irresponsible," Polyanskiy said.