PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) It is currently impossible to count on France's global participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine; it is better to count on its involvement on specific issues, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The main actor is not in Europe, it is located overseas, so European countries cannot play any decisive role in a possible settlement process (in Ukraine). By the way, Germany and France had their moment of glory when they were guarantors of the Minsk agreements. Unfortunately, they did nothing to have them implemented, so today we cannot count on any global participation of France," Meshkov said.