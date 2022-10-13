UrduPoint.com

Impossible To Count On France's Global Participation In Ukraine Settlement - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Impossible to Count on France's Global Participation in Ukraine Settlement - Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) It is currently impossible to count on France's global participation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine; it is better to count on its involvement on specific issues, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The main actor is not in Europe, it is located overseas, so European countries cannot play any decisive role in a possible settlement process (in Ukraine). By the way, Germany and France had their moment of glory when they were guarantors of the Minsk agreements. Unfortunately, they did nothing to have them implemented, so today we cannot count on any global participation of France," Meshkov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France Germany Minsk Paris

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

2 minutes ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

9 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

9 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

9 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.