Impossible To Estimate Timing Of Resumption Of Nord Stream Operation - Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) It is currently impossible to estimate the timing of the resumption of the work of Nord Stream, all resources are involved to assess the damage, the gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said on Tuesday.

"Nord Stream AG has started mobilization of all necessary resources for a survey campaign to assess the damages in cooperation exchange with relevant local authorities. Currently, it is not possible to estimate a timeframe for restoring the gas transport infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

The causes of the incident will be established as a result of the investigation, Nord Stream AG concluded.

