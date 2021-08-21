UrduPoint.com

'Impossible' To Evacuate All Allied Afghans By August 31

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:06 PM

'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by August 31

"It's mathematically impossible" for the US and its allies to evacuate the tens of thousands of Afghan personnel and families by August 31, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP on Saturday

Borrell, speaking from Spain in a telephone interview, added that "we have complained" to the Americans that their security at Kabul airport was overly strict and hampering attempts by Afghans who worked for the Europeans to enter.

