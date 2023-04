(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) It is impossible to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative without fulfillment of its conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We believe that it cannot continue without the fulfillment of conditions," Peskov said when asked on Russia's stance on the grain deal.