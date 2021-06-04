Impossible to Heal Libya in Lifespan of One Government, But Solid Base Laid - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Libya's Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity (GNU) will be unable to complete national reconciliation during their tenure, but they will create a strong foundation, the GNU state minister for communication and political affairs, Ammar Al-Lafi, told Sputnik.

In early April, the Presidential Council's head, Mohammad Younes Menfi, announced the establishment of the National Reconciliation Commission with a view to uniting Libyans and moving on to a peaceful future.

"The current authorities will not be able to fully complete national reconciliation, but they are laying a solid foundation, with which the next elected body will work to bring Libya to a comprehensive peace," Al-Lafi said.

As of now, the council is working to expand the representation of Libya's society groups in the reconciliation commission, the minister added.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which ended with signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity (GNU) that will be in charge until the general election on December 24.

In March, the Libyan parliament approved the GNU composition. The 26-strong cabinet is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.