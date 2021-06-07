UrduPoint.com
Impossible To Predict When Serbia On Casp Of EU's Membership - Parliament Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Impossible to Predict When Serbia on Casp of EU's Membership - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) No one can project when Serbia will be close to EU membership, parliament speaker Ivica Dacic told Sputnik.

"I think no one can predict this," Dacic said, when asked when the country would move closer to joining the EU.

According to the lawmaker, the bloc never discussed concrete timeframe with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, but projected that it would be 2025.

Even though Belgrade is determined to work toward the EU membership, national interests would remain its top priority, Dacic stressed.

Negotiations on Serbia's accession to the EU began in late 2013. Besides Serbia, such Western Balkan nations as Albania, North Macedonia, and Montenegro are awaiting to accede to the bloc.

Last week, EU Parliament President David Sassoli called on Brussels to let Western Balkan countries join the bloc, saying such an expansion would be "a positive project for peace and prosperity."

