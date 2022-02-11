UrduPoint.com

Impossible To Reduce Tensions Without Addressing Russia's Key Security Concerns - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing Russia's Key Security Concerns - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday told his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, that it is impossible to reduce tensions in Europe without addressing Russia's key security concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday told his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, that it is impossible to reduce tensions in Europe without addressing Russia's key security concerns.

"The Russian defense minister briefly commented on the responses received from the US and NATO on Russian draft agreements on this issue. He focused on the lack of responses to the key demands of Russia: refusal to expand NATO, non-deployment of strike weapons near Russian borders, as well as the return of military potentials and infrastructure bloc in Europe to the position of 1997, when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed.

He pointed out that without resolving these issues, it is impossible to reduce military-political tensions and build a solid European security architecture," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Shoigu and Wallace agreed on the importance of maintaining contacts to "prevent incidents and decrease risks of unintentional conflicts."

Shoigu also said that the Russian Defense Ministry is "ready to consider proposals for the restoration of bilateral interaction in the military field."

