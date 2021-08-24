UrduPoint.com

Impossible To Shift Responsibility For US Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Kremlin

The Kremlin does not believe that publications of Russian President Vladimir Putin supporting the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan is an attempt to shift responsibility, as it is impossible anyway, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Kremlin does not believe that publications of Russian President Vladimir Putin supporting the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan is an attempt to shift responsibility, as it is impossible anyway, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov was asked to comment on reports that Putin called against US military presence in Central Asia and Afghanistan during his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva. The president was asked if there is a goal to shift responsibility for troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan on someone else.

"Well, here, even if there is a big desire, it is impossible to shift the responsibility onto someone else, so I don't think there can be such a goal here," Peskov told reporters.

