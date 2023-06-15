UrduPoint.com

Impossible To Solve Climate Change Crisis If US, China Stand At Odds - UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The international community cannot solve the climate change problem if the United States and China are at odds with each other, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The international community cannot solve the climate change problem if the United States and China are at odds with each other, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"There is no way we can solve the climate problem that we face, if China and the US will be at odds with each other in relation to climate.

So it's absolutely vital that the two countries have a common strategy on this," Guterres said during a press briefing.

Guterres said if US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does visit China as planned, the United Nations hopes his visit will have a positive contribution to solving the climate change crisis.

According to the US State Department, Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks on a range of bilateral issues of concern. Blinken will also seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict.

