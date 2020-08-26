UrduPoint.com
Impossible To Talk About Ceasefire In Syria Because Of Terrorists' Actions - Russian Envoy

Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Impossible to Talk About Ceasefire in Syria Because of Terrorists' Actions - Russian Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) It is impossible to talk about a nationwide ceasefire in Syria because of terrorist groups' actions, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"Everyone noted that now there is a certain stabilization of the situation in Syria in terms of compliance with the ceasefire, even despite the fact that provocations remain.

But they have become less frequent," Lavrentyev told reporters.

In particular, sleeping cells of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) are intensifying their activities, he said.

"We cannot now talk about a nationwide ceasefire regime, taking into account the need to continue the fight against terrorist organizations. Unfortunately, their number continues to remain large. In these conditions, it is difficult to talk about the reconstruction of Syria," he said.

