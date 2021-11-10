Impossible to Talk About Exchange of Ambassadors Between Belarus, US - Makei

It is impossible to have a conversation about the exchange of ambassadors between Minsk and Washington in near future, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) It is impossible to have a conversation about the exchange of ambassadors between Minsk and Washington in near future, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday.

