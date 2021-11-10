Impossible To Talk About Exchange Of Ambassadors Between Belarus, US - Makei
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) It is impossible to have a conversation about the exchange of ambassadors between Minsk and Washington in near future, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Probably, in the near future, there can be no talk of an exchange of ambassadors," Makei said.