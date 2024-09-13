'Impressive' Germany sweep past Chile in Davis Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Germany swept past Chile to keep their perfect record after two ties in the Davis Cup group stage finals on Thursday with wins also for Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.

Despite the absence of their top four players, including world number two Alexander Zverev, the Germans dominated their Group C tie 3-0 in Zhuhai, China. The group also includes the United States and Slovakia.

In Manchester, England, Canada beat Finland 3-0 without dropping a set in Group D, Australia winning by the same scoreline over the injury-hit Czechs in Group B in Valencia, Spain.

In Group A in Bologna, Italy, the Netherlands took the doubles to beat Brazil 2-1.

In Zhuhai, Maximilian Marterer, ranked 104, and 96th-ranked Yannick Hanfmann won their singles ties in straight sets.

Marterer beat Tomas Barrios Vera and Hanfmann eased past 22nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo 7-5, 6-4.

In the doubles, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz then teamed up to beat Barrios Vera and Matias Soto 6-1, 6-3.

"Before our first match we said 'okay we need six matches out of nine'," said Germany captain Michael Kohlmann. Germany also beat Slovakia 3-0 on Tuesday.

"Now we have won six out of six. I think that's pretty impressive."

Germany will next play the United States, 32-time champions, on Saturday. Chile who lost 3-0 to the United States on Wednesday play Slovakia on Sunday.

- 'Clean day' -

In Manchester, Felix Auger Aliassime, ranked 21 in the world, put Canada ahead with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 110th ranked Finn Otto Virtanen.

Denis Shapovalov, who is 100th in the ATP rankings, then beat Eero Vasa, who is 360th, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

The two Canadians then teamed up to beat Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 7-5 in the doubles.

"We couldn't ask for more today," said Canada captain Frank Dancevic

"Felix had an amazing performance in the singles and the guys stepped it up in the doubles. It was phenomenal. It was such a clean day."

The Canadians, who beat Argentina 2-1 in their opener, top their group.

Britain, who beat Finland 2-1 in their opener are second with matches to come against Argentina and Canada.

In Valencia, the Czech Republic entered the competition with two players ranked in the top 40, but ended Thursday without either.

For the opening singles, Jakub Mensik replaced Jiri Lehecka, ranked 37th, against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Mensik is ranked at 67, 11 spots higher than the Australian, but Kokkinakis won 6-2, 6-7 (7/2), 6-3.

The match between Australia's Alexei Popyrin and 34th-ranked Tomas Machac lasted barely five minutes.

Machac who retired hurt against Carlos Alcaraz in the opening match, took the court with his calf strapped and retired after losing he first game.

"It was for sure my worst day as captain," said Czech Republic's Jaroslav Navratil.

"Thinking all last night who we are next day putting in singles, it was not easy. I was sleeping just three hours. But that was the situation, a hard situation for us.

"We have two players, one injured and cramping since last night, the other with a fever of 38 [degrees], so what can I do? We tried our best."

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell then brushed past Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles to seal a resounding 3-0 win for the Australians who top the group ahead of Spain, who are led by Carlos Alcaraz.

Spain play France, who lost their opener to Australia, on Friday.

In Bologna, Brazil's Joao Fonseca beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 7/6 (7/3) in the opener before Tallon Griekspoor fought back for the Dutch, overcoming Thiago Monteiro 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Van de Zandschulp then teamed up with Wesley Koolhof in the doubles which saw the Dutch pair edge past Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to clinch a 2-1 victory.

The group also contains Italy and Belgium, who both won their opening matches 2-1.

The top two nations in each of the four groups in the round robin competition will qualify for the eight-team final in Malaga, Spain, on November 19-24.

