Impressive Herbert leads Chargers into playoffs, Broncos denied

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers booked an NFL playoff berth with a 40-7 win at the New England Patriots on Saturday.

But the Denver Broncos' hopes of joining the Chargers in the post-season suffered a blow as they lost an overtime thriller to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-24.

The Patriots, who suffered a sixth straight defeat, were booed off the field by the remaining fans at Gillette Stadium as they fell to 3-13 on the season.

For the Chargers it was a job well done as the confident Herbert ensured a second playoff spot in three seasons with another accomplished display.

Herbert completed 28 of 38 passes and threw for 281 yards against a Patriots defense that caused few issues against the passing game.

The Chargers took the lead late in the first quarter thanks to a beautiful 23-yard Herbert pass, superbly caught by the diving Derius Davis.

After a Cameron Dicker field goal early in the second, Herbert found rookie receiver Ladd McConkey at the back of the end-zone with a pinpoint pass to make it 17-0.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was evaluated for a possible concussion after a first-quarter hit, returned in the second and hit DeMario Douglas with a fine 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots some hope.

But the Chargers ran away with the game, with Herbert again connecting with McConkey -- this time with a 40-yard pass down the middle. A two-yard rush from J.K Dobbins in the fourth completed the rout.

Herbert's performance meant he set a record for the most passing yards in the first five years of an NFL career -- passing Peyton Manning's tally of 20,618 yards.

Herbert was quick to give credit for his achievement to his team-mates.

"It says so much about the guys we had catching those passes and a great offensive line giving me the time to get the ball off and (the defense) getting me the ball back," he said.

"I couldn't have done it without them," he added.

- Broncos denied -

The Broncos headed to Cincinnati knowing a win would secure them the final AFC place in the playoffs, but they now must beat the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to be sure of extending their season.

The game was 10-10 after a largely attritional first-half but the contest came alive when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins with a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Denver responded with a magnificent 51-yard hurl from their rookie quarterback Bo Nix to Marvin Mims.

After back-to-back turnovers, Burrow's one-yard rushing score made it 24-17 with 1:29 to go.

But Nix delivered again -- throwing high to Mims in the end-zone and despite double coverage, the receiver came down with the ball to tie the game with eight seconds remaining.

Neither side was able to score on its first possession in overtime.

The Bengals created a 33-yard field goal shot, but back-up kicker Cade York struck the upright.

Denver were forced to punt and this time the Bengals found the decisive score -- Higgins brilliantly bringing in a 31-yard pass from Burrow before the pair connected again for the three-yard game-winning touchdown.

- Rams hang on -

The Los Angeles Rams inched closer to clinching the NFC West division title with a 13-9 victory over Arizona.

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was the hero, coming up with an interception after a Kyler Murray pass deflected off intended receiver Trey McBride and squirted into the air to seal the win.

Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Arizona had cut the deficit to 10-9 early in the fourth.

Joshua Karty's second field goal of the game put the Rams up 13-9 with 6:33 to play.

Puka Nacua had 129 receiving yards and Kyren Williams scored the only Rams touchdown on a one-yard rush in the first quarter.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 189 yards and Murray passed for 321 yards and one touchdown on a night when both teams struggled to score.

The Rams host their division title rivals Seattle in their regular-season finale next weekend.

However, if multiple results fall their way they could clinched the division crown before then.

