Imprisoned Movie Producer Weinstein Under Medical Monitoring After Getting Fever - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Once one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape and sexual assault charges in March, has fallen ill with a fever and is being closely monitored by doctors, USA Today reported, citing Weinstein's representative Juda Engelmayer.

Engelmayer did not confirm or deny whether Weinstein had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, Weinstein, 68, was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and the disease passed without symptoms.

Reports also indicated that Weinstein has serious heart problems. In March, a few hours after the verdict was announced, he was hospitalized due to chest pains.

Weinstein was previously one of the most influential movie producers in Hollywood until he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women. The allegations against him sparked the #MeToo movement which strives to combat sexual harassment and assault.