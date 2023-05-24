UrduPoint.com

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able To Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM

The speech ability of former Bosnian Serb commander Gen. Ratko Mladic, who is imprisoned in The Hague, has slightly improved, but his general condition remains poor, his son Darko Mladic told Sputnik on Wednesday

The former army commander spent his 81st birthday in the Scheveningen prison on March 12. The general, who is serving a life sentence, was visited by his wife Bosiljka Mladic, his son and granddaughter.

"His health is shaky, the good thing is that his cognitive abilities have come back a little bit and that is why we can talk to him. Last fall he was almost unable to speak. But physically he's still very weak, according to the information we get from the prison doctors, he's in a constantly bad condition," his son said.

It is worrying that Ratko Mladic cannot take care of himself and is dependent on the help of inmates, prison officers and medical staff, his son added.

"He himself does not complain. There is a prison yard where he could get some air, but he hasn't had the strength to go there for months, even with a stick. He is alone in his cell. The only other prisoners in the cell block are former Serbian State Security Service chief Jovica Stanisic and his assistant Franko Simatovic, as well as the staff," Mladic Jr.

said.

Mladic served as commander of the army of the Republika Srpska during the 1992-1995 conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was arrested by Serbian authorities in 2011, after spending 16 years on the run from international justice. In November 2017, the now-defunct United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) convicted Mladic of war crimes dating back to the 1992-1995 conflict. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In September 2022, Mladic was hospitalized at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) medical facility in The Hague due to fluid in his lungs and heart problems. In March, Mladic Jr. said that the general's health had seriously deteriorated.

For two years, Mladic's family have asked for permission for Russian medics to examine him, saying that they are not provided with information on the health condition of the general, while prison doctors do not give him proper treatment.

