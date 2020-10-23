UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improper To Discuss CSTO Help As Clashes Enfold In Karabakh, Not Armenia- Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:57 PM

Improper to Discuss CSTO Help as Clashes Enfold in Karabakh, Not Armenia- Russian Diplomat

As long as clashes enfold in Nagorno-Karabakh without 'moving' to the Armenian territory, it would be improper to discuss the engagement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which has Armenia among its members, Russian Deputy Foreign Minster Alexander Pankin said on Friday

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) As long as clashes enfold in Nagorno-Karabakh without 'moving' to the Armenian territory, it would be improper to discuss the engagement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which has Armenia among its members, Russian Deputy Foreign Minster Alexander Pankin said on Friday.

"It [the conflict] has not moved to the [Armenian] territory, there was no request, no official request from Armenia. CSTO provides assistance to its member states in certain situations, when there is some clear aggression.

As long as it is all about Nagorno-Karabakh � which Armenians do not, and I believe cannot, recognize as part of their territory � it would be improper to discuss the use of the CSTO defense potential," Pankin told reporters.

Earlier this week, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said that Armenia continued to cooperate with the CSTO but had not formally sought assistance as its territory had not been attacked directly.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia All From

Recent Stories

Entire Poland to Be Classified as COVID-19 'Red Zo ..

1 minute ago

President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta on day-lo ..

1 minute ago

OPPO F17 Pro With Its Diverse Photography Modes Is ..

14 minutes ago

Massive blaze engulfs textile factory in Faisalaba ..

1 minute ago

Trump, Biden make final pitch to voters at last pr ..

1 minute ago

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.