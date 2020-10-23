Improper to Discuss CSTO Help as Clashes Enfold in Karabakh, Not Armenia- Russian Diplomat

As long as clashes enfold in Nagorno-Karabakh without 'moving' to the Armenian territory, it would be improper to discuss the engagement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which has Armenia among its members, Russian Deputy Foreign Minster Alexander Pankin said on Friday

"It [the conflict] has not moved to the [Armenian] territory, there was no request, no official request from Armenia. CSTO provides assistance to its member states in certain situations, when there is some clear aggression.

As long as it is all about Nagorno-Karabakh � which Armenians do not, and I believe cannot, recognize as part of their territory � it would be improper to discuss the use of the CSTO defense potential," Pankin told reporters.

Earlier this week, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said that Armenia continued to cooperate with the CSTO but had not formally sought assistance as its territory had not been attacked directly.