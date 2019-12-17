Improved Russian Malka Self-Propelled Artillery to Complete Tests This Month - Developer

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia plans to finish the modernization of the Malka self-propelled heavy artillery by the end of December, Dimitri Semizorov, CEO of Uraltransmash, Russia's Primary producer of self-propelled artillery, told Sputnik.

"In what concerns Malka, this December we are completing a major overhaul with an advanced modernization of the gun: import substitution has been carried out and new device systems have been installed. Next year we will prepare for the serial production of this artillery," Semizorov said.

He added that the modernized Malka is currently undergoing field tests.

2S7M Malka is a modernized version of 2S7 Pion, a Soviet self-propelled heavy artillery, considered to be one of the most powerful in the world.