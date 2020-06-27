UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improved Treatment, New Therapeutics Helping US COVID-19 Patients - White House Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Improved Treatment, New Therapeutics Helping US COVID-19 Patients - White House Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx said in a press conference on Friday that improved treatments and new therapeutics have helped US doctors treat patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We of course have improved treatment in the hospital that we didn't have in March and April... we also have new therapeutics that have been used both as compassionate use like convalescent plasma and now remdesivir that we just reallocated and ensured it was available to these states that are facing increased hospitalizations," Birx said.

US Vice President Mike Pence said in the same press conference that 16 US states are experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including Texas and Arizona.

The United States currently has more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 124,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

White House Same United States March April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from state ins ..

1 minute ago

NBA has 16 players positive after 302 COVID-19 tes ..

1 minute ago

Suspect killed, six injured in Glasgow incident

1 minute ago

University of Barcelona Researchers Find SARS-CoV- ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.