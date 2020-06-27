Improved Treatment, New Therapeutics Helping US COVID-19 Patients - White House Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx said in a press conference on Friday that improved treatments and new therapeutics have helped US doctors treat patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We of course have improved treatment in the hospital that we didn't have in March and April... we also have new therapeutics that have been used both as compassionate use like convalescent plasma and now remdesivir that we just reallocated and ensured it was available to these states that are facing increased hospitalizations," Birx said.

US Vice President Mike Pence said in the same press conference that 16 US states are experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including Texas and Arizona.

The United States currently has more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 124,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.