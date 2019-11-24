UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improvement Of Russia-US Ties Depends On Moscow Adherence To Minsk Agreements- State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 04:50 AM

Improvement of Russia-US Ties Depends on Moscow Adherence to Minsk Agreements- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Improvement of the Russian-US relations depends on Moscow's adherence to the Minsk agreements and on condition that Russia will avoid intervening in US democratic processes, US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said on Saturday and a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov and Sullivan held a meeting in Nagoya, Japan on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

"Deputy Secretary Sullivan reiterated to Foreign Minister Lavrov that improvement in the bilateral relationship is contingent on Moscow's adherence to the Minsk agreements and disavowal of efforts to undermine our democratic processes," the US State Department said in a press release.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed a broad range of regional and bilateral issues, including international security challenges such as North Korea and Syria, as well as counterterrorism cooperation and strategic security.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 11 his decision to nominate Sullivan, currently serving as deputy secretary of state, as the new US ambassador to Russia.

Earlier this week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the nomination of Sullivan to the post of the ambassador to Moscow. The full Senate is now expected to consider his nomination.

Related Topics

Senate Syria Moscow Russia Trump Minsk Nagoya Japan North Korea October Post

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

4 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

5 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

5 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

5 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.