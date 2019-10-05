Improvised Bomb Explodes Near Israeli Army Checkpoint Not Far From Hebron - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) An improvised explosive device has gone off at the Israeli checkpoint near the village of Beit Ummar to the northwest of the Palestinian city of Hebron, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"An improvised explosive device that appears to have been planted near a military post not far from Beit Ummar went off.

No one was injured, but the checkpoint facility was damaged," the IDF said.

IDF soldiers then found another explosive device in the area and defused it. A suspect was detained not far from the scene, according to the statement.

During the search for suspects in the Palestinian village of Beit Ummar, riots broke out. One of the Israeli soldiers was slightly injured by a stone thrown at him and was taken to hospital.

In response, the Israeli forces deployed means to disperse the crowd.