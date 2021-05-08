Improvised Bomb Kills 3 Soldiers, Injuries 5 in Central Mali - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) An improvised explosive device on Friday killed three Malian troops and wounded another five in the central Mopti region, the national armed forces reported.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces informs the national and international opinion that this Friday 07 May 2021, around 12: 25 [12:25 GMT], an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in the passage of a military vehicle of the training center of Hombori, causing the death of 03 soldiers of the Malian Armed Forces and 05 wounded," the army said in a statement.

It added that the French-led counter-terrorism mission Barkhane assisted in the evacuation of the wounded to a camp in the northeastern Gao region.

The Western African nation is situated in the Sahel region, a hotspot for jihadist groups. Malian armed forces are engaged in a set of initiatives to battle the terrorist threat in the area, including the 5,000-strong Barkhane mission, under which they cooperate with French troops and armies of the G5 Sahel bloc, of which Mali is a member. The union also includes Mauritania, Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso.