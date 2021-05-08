UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improvised Bomb Kills 3 Soldiers, Injuries 5 In Central Mali - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Improvised Bomb Kills 3 Soldiers, Injuries 5 in Central Mali - Military

 MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) An improvised explosive device on Friday killed three Malian troops and wounded another five in the central Mopti region, the national armed forces reported.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces informs the national and international opinion that this Friday 07 May 2021, around 12: 25 [12:25 GMT], an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in the passage of a military vehicle of the training center of Hombori, causing the death of 03 soldiers of the Malian Armed Forces and 05 wounded," the army said in a statement.

It added that the French-led counter-terrorism mission Barkhane assisted in the evacuation of the wounded to a camp in the northeastern Gao region.

The Western African nation is situated in the Sahel region, a hotspot for jihadist groups. Malian armed forces are engaged in a set of initiatives to battle the terrorist threat in the area, including the 5,000-strong Barkhane mission, under which they cooperate with French troops and armies of the G5 Sahel bloc, of which Mali is a member. The union also includes Mauritania, Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Vehicle Mali Mopti Gao Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger May

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.