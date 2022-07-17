UrduPoint.com

Improvised Explosive Device Found At Bus Stop In Enerhodar - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Improvised Explosive Device Found at Bus Stop in Enerhodar - Authorities

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) An improvised explosive device was found on Sunday morning near a public transport stop in the center of the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia Region, a military-civilian administration spokesman told Sputnik on Sunday.

"This morning, law enforcement officers found and defused an improvised explosive device of saboteurs near a bus stop," the spokesman said.

The official noted that saboteurs planted the device in the city center, at the stop, which the employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) use to leave for work.

Enerhodar is a city and municipality in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian defense ministry reported taking control of the city on February 28 together with the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Kiev has since threatened to take action against local officials and other "collaborators" working for Russia in the captured territories.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Threatened Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

12 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

12 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.