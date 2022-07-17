Improvised Explosive Device Found at Bus Stop in Enerhodar - Authorities

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) An improvised explosive device was found on Sunday morning near a public transport stop in the center of the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia Region, a military-civilian administration spokesman told Sputnik on Sunday.

"This morning, law enforcement officers found and defused an improvised explosive device of saboteurs near a bus stop," the spokesman said.

The official noted that saboteurs planted the device in the city center, at the stop, which the employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) use to leave for work.

Enerhodar is a city and municipality in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian defense ministry reported taking control of the city on February 28 together with the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Kiev has since threatened to take action against local officials and other "collaborators" working for Russia in the captured territories.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.