Improvised Explosive Device Kills 1 in Kherson City Center - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) An improvised explosive device went off on the street of Kherson, killing one person, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, said on Sunday.

"There was a terrorist attack.

One person died and a nearby car was damaged as a result of the explosion of an improvised explosive device tied to a pole," Stremousov told Sputnik.

Regional health authorities confirmed one death and said that three other people were injured.