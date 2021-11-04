IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, Continues to Provide Technical Support

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed the creation of a creditor committee for Ethiopia under the Group of 20 (G20) common framework and continues to provide technical support to address the challenges facing the nation, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

"We welcome the formation of the Creditor Committee for Ethiopia under the G20 common framework," Rice said during a virtual press briefing. "The Fund has been and will continue to work closely to provide technical support to the work of the creditor committee.

With respect to the IMF program, Rice said the IMF faces difficulties in continuing talks with Ethiopia given the uncertainties on the ground, but is ready to engage "when the time is right."

"We will continue to engage with the authorities on ongoing basis to provide policy advise and technical assistance," Rice said.

The G20 formed a creditor committee in September to address the issue of Ethiopia's debt sustainability.