UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In A Historic First, Pakistani-American Journalist Amna Nawaz Moderates US Presidential Debate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

In a historic first, Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz moderates US presidential debate

Amna Nawaz, an award-winning correspondent for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), on Thursday became the first Pakistani-American and Muslim journalist to moderate a US presidential debate which took place in Los Angeles, California

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Amna Nawaz, an award-winning correspondent for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), on Thursday became the first Pakistani-American and Muslim journalist to moderate a US presidential debate which took place in Los Angeles, California.

Ms Nawaz, 40, a senior correspondent for the PBS news programme "NewsHour", along with Judy Woodruff, the programme's anchor and managing editor, the channel's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, co-moderate the sixth Democratic Primary debate held at Loyola Marymount University .

During the lively debate, Former Vice President Joe Biden questioned Amna Nawaz over her correct pronunciation of "Afghanistan".

Amna Nawaz had asked Biden about a recent Washington Post report showing that US officials misled the public about how badly the war in Afghanistan was going. The candidate, who's currently a front-runner in the contest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, interjected mid-question.

"Afghanistan, you said?" Biden asked, using American pronunciation.

"Yes, sir. Afghanistan," Nawaz responded, sticking to her pronunciation.

Once Amna Nawaz confirmed she said what he thought she did, Biden went into an answer about his track record of opposing increased US military intervention in Afghanistan and seeking a political settlement in a bid to end the long running war.

During the one and half-hour long debate, the seven Democratic presidential hopefuls said that to win the 2020 election, the party's nominee must bolster the economy, provide citizenship to undocumented people, eliminate student loan debt and provide relief for working families.

They sparred over healthcare policy and campaign financing, but also spoke on the challenge of uniting a politically divided nation.

Prior to joining the NewsHour, Amna was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News, anchoring breaking news coverage and leading the network's digital coverage of the 2016 presidential election. Before that, she served as a foreign correspondent at NBC News, reporting from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey and the broader region.

She is also the founder and former managing editor of NBC's Asian-America platform, built to elevate the voices of America's fastest-growing population.

Amana is the daughter of Shuja Nawaz, a former Pakistan Television (ptv) journalist and currently a Distinguished Fellow, South Asia Center, at Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think-tank.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Afghanistan Loan Syria Turkey Washington White House Student Los Angeles Citizenship 2016 2020 Muslim Post From Asia PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan's earns $166 million from travel services ..

57 seconds ago

Trump's Impeachment Not Influencing Relations With ..

2 minutes ago

GB determined to provide decent transport faciliti ..

2 minutes ago

China's Yuan storms to Australian PGA Championship ..

2 minutes ago

Golf: Australian PGA Championship scores

2 minutes ago

 IHC dismisses for being non-maintainable petitio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.