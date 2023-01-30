In addition, doctors without special knowledge in the field of genetics can easily interpret test results

In this digest, we will tell you whether Russians like making long-term plans, about a test system for detecting a rare genetic disease developed by Russian scientists, and how much CO2 emission were reduced in Moscow last year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you whether Russians like making long-term plans, about a test system for detecting a rare genetic disease developed by Russian scientists, and how much CO2 emission were reduced in Moscow last year.

More than half of Russians prefer short-term planning, and less than a third makes long-term plans, a fresh study by the Rambler&Co media holding showed on Monday.

As many as 74% of Russians are in favor of short-term planning, and 26% long-term. When asked how they justify confidence in the right decision, Russians who make quick decisions said they are guided by news about the situation in Russia and the world (43%), a little less said they rely on their life experience (41%) and 12% are accustomed to acting on a whim.

More than half (54%) of those who think ahead are guided by their life experience, 28% make decisions based on the news agenda, and 11% act on a whim.

Additionally, 79% of Russians are confident that they know how to manage their time, 21% admitted that they often do not have time to solve life and business tasks, according to the findings.

The majority of those who do not know how to plan their time, or 52%, are trying to fix it, but have not yet received the desired result. More than a third (37%) have come to terms with this, but 6% continue to master special applications, 4% read thematic books and 1 % plan to enroll in time management courses.

Scientists at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Russia's Vladivostok have created an inexpensive test system that allows quickly detecting a rare incurable genetic disease known as Wilson-Konovalov disease, the university's press service said.

The disease is caused by a violation of the intracellular transport of copper and its accumulation in the body. Its excess leads to severe damage to the central nervous system and internal organs. The Wilson-Konovalov disease is fatal without therapy, but if it is detected in time and the right treatment is chosen, patients can maintain a high quality of life.

According to the university's scientists, existing biochemical analyzes are inaccurate, and liver biopsy for this diagnosis is used in exceptional cases.

At the same time, the Sanger DNA sequencing method is expensive and is used only in large cities.

"FEFU scientists have managed to create an inexpensive test system with the accuracy of the 'gold standard' .... Allele-specific PCR, which is widely used to detect mutations in genomic DNA, can now be widely used to diagnose Wilson-Konovalov disease," the university said in a statement.

The new method allows finding the most frequent mutations of the ATP7B gene in a patient's DNA using special markers. The result is obtained in three hours, equipment for analysis is available in many medical institutions of each regional center of the country. In addition, doctors without special knowledge in the field of genetics can easily interpret test results.

CUTTING CO2 EMISSIONS IN MOSCOW

A joint program of the Moscow United Energy Company (MOEK) and Russian electricity producer Mosenergo to switch loads between heat sources helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Russia's capital by 1.2 million tonnes in 2022, the companies said on Monday.

"The implementation of the joint program of MOEK and Mosenergo to switch loads between sources of heat generation in 2022 led to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Moscow by more than 1.2 million tonnes, in nitrogen oxides - by more than 800 tonnes," the companies said in a joint statement.

The reduction of harmful emissions was achieved by transferring heat loads from large boiler houses to thermal power plants both during the heating period and as part of a summer repair campaign at networks of the Moscow heat supply system, the statement read.

"Thanks to the program for transferring heat loads, we achieved a reduction in the emission of harmful substances in the capital in the amount that about 20,000 diesel buses produce per year," MOEK Managing Director Denis Bashuk was quoted as saying in the statement.

Both MOEK and Mosenergo are part of Russia's Gazprom Energoholding. MOEK is a unitary organization that provides centralized heating and hot water supply to Moscow. Mosenergo's plants supply over 50% of the electricity consumed in the Moscow region and provide about 90% of the capital's heat needs.