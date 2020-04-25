In Albania, Ramazan under lockdown revives memories of communism

Stuck in their Tirana flat under a coronavirus lockdown, 81-year-old Osman Hoxha and his family quietly mark the start of Ramazan, recalling the communist era when practicing religion meant risking death

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Stuck in their Tirana flat under a coronavirus lockdown, 81-year-old Osman Hoxha and his family quietly mark the start of Ramazan, recalling the communist era when practicing religion meant risking death.

Like many parts of the world, mosques in Muslim-majority Albania are eerily empty while iftar supper tables have fewer chairs than normal as families shelter at home to curb the spread of the virus.

For older generations, the intimate settings inevitably stir up memories of how they were forced to furtively keep their faith alive under the long and brutal reign of the late communist dictator Enver Hoxha, who outlawed religion.

"We had to pray behind the walls of our homes for fear of ending up in prison or being sentenced to death," remembers Osman, wearing a black cap and grey vest, after the first day of fasting in his Tirana home.

Decades later, the country faces a different kind of enemy.

"During communism we had to observe fasting discreetly because if someone saw us it could cost us our lives, whereas today we risk death from a virus that can kill you," says Osman's wife Minire, 74.

Enver Hoxha, the dictator whose common surname Osman's family shares, adopted the Marxist motto that religion was the "opium of the people" and declared Albania the world's first atheist country in 1967.

Under his 40-year reign, hundreds of mosques and churches were destroyed or transformed, dozens of priests and Muslim clerics were sentenced to hard labour and many others died in prison or were murdered by firing squad.

In total, some 6,000 people were executed by the paranoid regime for alleged crimes ranging from treason to foreign travel or practicing a faith.

Tens of thousands more were sent to prisons or camps for forced labour or internment.

Among them was Osman.

As a young man in the 1960s, he was forced to work at a stone quarry after his brother fled the country, bringing suspicion on the rest of his relatives.

But the family nevertheless nurtured their faith, practicing islam in secret until houses of worship were able to reopen in 1990, just before communism collapsed.