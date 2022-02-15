In Blinken call, Lavrov urges 'pragmatic dialogue': Russian ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday that Moscow urges "pragmatic dialogue" as the West looks for signs of a de-escalation over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday that Moscow urges "pragmatic dialogue" as the West looks for signs of a de-escalation over Ukraine.

"Lavrov emphasised the inadmissibility of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies, calling for pragmatic dialogue over the entire range of issues raised by Russia," the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

