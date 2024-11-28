In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At 250 metres underground, the dust is thick and oxygen is in short supply at the Mramor mine in northeastern Bosnia

Tuzla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024)

The facility is the largest underground mine in the country and has long provided the fuel for the nearby Tuzla power station.

But its future -- like that of mines across the country -- is now all but settled, as the Balkan nation prepares to decarbonise the country by 2050.

Until then, mining continues to be done the old-fashioned way in Mramor -- with picks, shovels and dynamite, veteran digger and union representative Senad Sejdic, 52, told AFP.

The work is backbreaking but Sejdic remains hopeful that the anticipated arrival of a modern excavator will make reaching the seam's premium coal an easier task.

"It would allow us to increase the annual haul from 140,000 tonnes to nearly 400,000 and to work in better safety conditions," said Sejdic.

Beyond the economic stakes, Sejdic has as emotional investment: his father was killed in a mining accident in the same area in 1990 that left 180 dead.

Yet the bid to harvest more coal at this site goes against the prevailing current, as the world seeks cleaner energy sources to limit pollution and global climate change caused by carbon emissions.

Coal remains the biggest polluter in Bosnia, where it fuels power plants and homes, with the country burning through approximately 13 million tonnes a year.

"Approximately 3,300 people die prematurely each year in Bosnia due to exposure to air pollution," or nearly 10 percent of all deaths, according to a 2019 World Bank report.

The capital Sarajevo -- where thousands of homes are heated by coal -- was ranked as the most polluted city in the world on Tuesday by the air-quality data platform operated by Swiss company IQAir.