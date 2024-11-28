Open Menu

In Bosnia, The Path To Renewables Runs Through Its Coal Mines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:29 PM

In Bosnia, the path to renewables runs through its coal mines

At 250 metres underground, the dust is thick and oxygen is in short supply at the Mramor mine in northeastern Bosnia

Tuzla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) At 250 metres underground, the dust is thick and oxygen is in short supply at the Mramor mine in northeastern Bosnia.

The facility is the largest underground mine in the country and has long provided the fuel for the nearby Tuzla power station.

But its future -- like that of mines across the country -- is now all but settled, as the Balkan nation prepares to decarbonise the country by 2050.

Until then, mining continues to be done the old-fashioned way in Mramor -- with picks, shovels and dynamite, veteran digger and union representative Senad Sejdic, 52, told AFP.

The work is backbreaking but Sejdic remains hopeful that the anticipated arrival of a modern excavator will make reaching the seam's premium coal an easier task.

"It would allow us to increase the annual haul from 140,000 tonnes to nearly 400,000 and to work in better safety conditions," said Sejdic.

Beyond the economic stakes, Sejdic has as emotional investment: his father was killed in a mining accident in the same area in 1990 that left 180 dead.

Yet the bid to harvest more coal at this site goes against the prevailing current, as the world seeks cleaner energy sources to limit pollution and global climate change caused by carbon emissions.

Coal remains the biggest polluter in Bosnia, where it fuels power plants and homes, with the country burning through approximately 13 million tonnes a year.

"Approximately 3,300 people die prematurely each year in Bosnia due to exposure to air pollution," or nearly 10 percent of all deaths, according to a 2019 World Bank report.

The capital Sarajevo -- where thousands of homes are heated by coal -- was ranked as the most polluted city in the world on Tuesday by the air-quality data platform operated by Swiss company IQAir.

Related Topics

Accident Dead World World Bank Company Tuzla Sarajevo Same SITE 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

18 seconds ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

19 seconds ago
 Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

21 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah of ..

Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ

22 seconds ago
 Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after sc ..

Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after scheduled polls close

24 seconds ago
 The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

11 minutes ago
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

11 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

8 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

8 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World