In Brazil's Amazon, Dolphin Therapy Aids People With Disabilities
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Iranduba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Floating in the Rio Negro river in the Brazilian Amazon, Luiz Felipe, who has Down Syndrome, beams as he hugs a pink dolphin during a special therapy session.
Luiz Felipe, 27, is one of several patients with disabilities who traveled from the nearby city of Manaus to take part in the alternative therapy sessions, which have helped some 400 people over the past two decades.
Patients include young people who are autistic, those with cerebral palsy or Down Syndrome, and others who have lost limbs.
Physiotherapist Igor Simoes Andrade, 49, says that while his special form of animal therapy is "the first in the world," it is not a replacement for conventional treatments.
But it "brings them joy, happiness, contact with nature and a strength you don't have in hospital environments."
The sessions are provided free of charge, with the support of sponsors.
Hannah Fernandes, a neuropsychologist who works with children, said the unique therapy also had "social benefits," as those with disabilities come into contact with people and situations from outside their daily lives.
Before entering the water, Luiz Felipe and two young women taking part in the session do breathing exercises and yoga to relax before coming into contact with the dolphins.
Fernandes said the first time Luis Felipe attended one of the sessions he "hadn't dared" to enter the water. Today he is full of self-confidence.
The pink river dolphins -- known as boto -- approach the group out of curiosity, swimming between their legs and floating among them, eager for human attention.
The "bototherapy" sessions have been approved by the Ibama environmental regulator.
Simoes said the therapy helps his patients with "balance, strengthening the spine and psychomotor skills."
"Here we don't treat pathologies but human beings," he said.
Recent Stories
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
More Stories From World
-
In Brazil's Amazon, dolphin therapy aids people with disabilities6 minutes ago
-
Starmer pushes Trump for Ukraine guarantees against Putin16 minutes ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years2 hours ago
-
Top Mexican officials head to US seeking to avert tariffs2 hours ago
-
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says2 hours ago
-
7-Eleven owner shares plunge as reports say family buyout fails2 hours ago
-
Guinea-Bissau opposition calls for nationwide strike2 hours ago
-
Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezuela2 hours ago
-
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says2 hours ago
-
Japan forest fire kills one, prompts evacuations2 hours ago
-
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump3 hours ago
-
North Korea has deployed more troops to Russia: Seoul spy agency3 hours ago