UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Call, EU Chief Urges Putin To Release Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:29 PM

In call, EU chief urges Putin to release Navalny

European Council chief Charles Michel demanded the "immediate release" of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :European Council chief Charles Michel demanded the "immediate release" of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The EU had already condemned an attempt to assassinate Navalny and his arrest on his return to Russia after treatment, but Michel has now expressed "grave concerns" directly to Putin.

And Michel told the Kremlin chief that he would launch a "strategic debate" on EU-Russia relations when he convenes a summit of all 27 EU leaders in March.

"The President of the European Council informed President Putin of the grave concern in the EU and its Member States over recent developments and called to fully and unconditionally respect Alexei Navalny's rights," Michel's office said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March All Opposition

Recent Stories

Amir Yamin asks peoples to pray for her ailing mot ..

10 minutes ago

US Vice President Harris to Temporarily Stay in Pr ..

1 minute ago

China's Annual Fee to WADA Almost Twice Smaller Th ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, European Council Chief Discussed Russia-EU ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns twin suicide blasts in ..

8 minutes ago

Swiss favour 'burqa ban', poll shows

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.