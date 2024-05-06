In Coal Country Bulgaria, A Losing Battle Against EU Green Deal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Beli Bryag, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The European Union's plans to phase out coal are not going down well in Beli Bryag, a Bulgarian mining village that was sacrificed to expand an open-pit mine.
Empty houses with gaping window openings and 50-odd people remain in the community, down from some 400 in 2009. That was when it was decided to tear down the village to make space for the mine.
Noeeew it seems the facility may not have a long life either. Bulgaria has committed to exiting coal by 2040 as part of EU efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century under its Green Deal.
"The situation is tragic," said Beli Bryag mayor Ivelina Dimcheva, whose husband and brother are miners.
"It's absurd to destroy our houses to expand a mine, which risks closing afterwards," she told AFP.
Her clan is among five families who have refused to accept a compensation deal to relocate. Instead, they have taken their case to court to save their homes.
The Green Deal, unpopular in coal-dependent Bulgaria, is a major issue ahead of the European parliamentary elections on June 9 and the country's own national election the same day.
