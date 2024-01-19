In Davos, an Australian mining boss presses industries to go green

(@FahadShabbir)

Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Andrew Forrest, a blunt Australian billionaire who made his fortune in iron ore mining, stood out among the heads of emissions-spewing industries at the meeting of global elites in Davos.

He has been dubbed a "climate evangelist" who is working to decarbonise his company's operations and presses fellow industrialists to also stop burning fossil fuels.

"I'm saying to the industrial world, if the crabby, backwards old mining industry can do it, so can everyone else," Forrest told AFP in an interview in the Swiss Alpine resort.

Forrest is a regular at the World Economic Forum, where he came again this week to talk about climate change and sparred with an oil executive on the global energy transition.

His company, Fortescue, plans to use renewable power instead of diesel and natural gas across its energy-intensive mining operations by 2030.