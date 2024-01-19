In Davos, An Australian Mining Boss Presses Industries To Go Green
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Andrew Forrest, a blunt Australian billionaire who made his fortune in iron ore mining, stood out among the heads of emissions-spewing industries at the meeting of global elites in Davos.
He has been dubbed a "climate evangelist" who is working to decarbonise his company's operations and presses fellow industrialists to also stop burning fossil fuels.
"I'm saying to the industrial world, if the crabby, backwards old mining industry can do it, so can everyone else," Forrest told AFP in an interview in the Swiss Alpine resort.
Forrest is a regular at the World Economic Forum, where he came again this week to talk about climate change and sparred with an oil executive on the global energy transition.
His company, Fortescue, plans to use renewable power instead of diesel and natural gas across its energy-intensive mining operations by 2030.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US tech rally1 minute ago
-
North Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'1 minute ago
-
Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies1 minute ago
-
Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 20242 minutes ago
-
Xavi's wounded Barca face tough test at Real Betis2 minutes ago
-
Egypt rally twice for Ghana draw after Salah injury blow11 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan's recovery hinges on int'l aid, reinstating women's rights: UNDP report12 minutes ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa12 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard12 minutes ago
-
Huthis say US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack12 minutes ago
-
Egypt lose Salah to injury as Nigeria down AFCON hosts Ivory Coast22 minutes ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa22 minutes ago