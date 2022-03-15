In Dnipro, Ukraine volunteers call for corridors to bombed cities

Welcoming visitors through the door with a smile and wearing a crown of Ukrainian flags, Liana Khobot works two shifts a day -- one in her job and one at the volunteer centre

Dnipro, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Welcoming visitors through the door with a smile and wearing a crown of Ukrainian flags, Liana Khobot works two shifts a day -- one in her job and one at the volunteer centre.

She is one of the thousands of Ukrainians who have mobilised to volunteer to feed soldiers, distribute humanitarian supplies and make military paraphernalia since Russia invaded on February 24.

While millions of Ukrainians have fled into neighbouring European countries in the face of a brutal Russian offensive, Khobot wants to stay in the central Ukraine city of Dnipro to help.

"My friend is in Warsaw now.

We've known each other for 40 years. I'll stay here. I will not leave. It's my country, my land, my city," she told AFP.

On Monday -- known as Volunteer Day in Ukraine -- President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the nation for answering the "call to defend Ukraine," saying that all Ukrainians are volunteers now.

From the military to journalists, civilian reservists, food and humanitarian aid suppliers, doctors and firemen, "I sincerely congratulate you," he said in a video statement.

Khobot, 58, gets up at 6:00 am every day to go to her job as a pharmaceuticals distributor before coming to the Volunteer Dnipra centre on the banks of the river Dnieper.