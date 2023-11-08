Open Menu

In Ecuador, Animal Tattoos Take On Dangerous Gang Stigma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Guayaquil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In gang-ridden Ecuador, people who sport popular animal tattoos such as tigers or eagles are increasingly forced to hide their ink as such symbols have become usurped by criminal groups.

The small country's descent into deadly drug violence has come at the hands of groups such as Los Lobos (The Wolves), Las Aguilas (The Eagles), Los Tiguerones, whose brand is the tiger, and the powerful Los Choneros, who identify with the lion.

Images of these animals are graffitied on prisons and neighborhoods where the gangs dominate, and inked onto the bodies of their members.

In the port of Guayaquil, which has borne the brunt of the drug violence and gang conflict in Ecuador, both criminals and police keep a sharp eye out for the markings.

"I prefer to always keep my tattoo under my clothes because of all the current problems in the country," a young man told AFP on condition of anonymity.

