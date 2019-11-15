UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Election Pledge, UK Labour Promises Free Broadband For All

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

In election pledge, UK Labour promises free broadband for all

Britain's main opposition Labour party on Friday promised free, fast broadband internet for everyone, in the most eye-catching of a series of big spending pledges ahead of next month's election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Britain's main opposition Labour party on Friday promised free, fast broadband internet for everyone, in the most eye-catching of a series of big spending pledges ahead of next month's election.

Labour said it would bring the parts of telecoms giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership, as part of a sweeping programme of nationalisations.

"The internet has become such a central part of our lives. It opens up opportunities for work, creativity, entertainment and friendship," said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"What was once a luxury is now an essential utility.

"That's why full-fibre broadband must be a public service, bringing communities together, with equal access, in an inclusive and connected society." Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously promised to deliver high-speed broadband to all households by 2025 via the private sector.

He condemned Labour's plan as "slightly fantastical" saying it would cost "many tens of billions" of taxpayers' money.

Lobby group TechUK said the move was "fundamentally misguided" and would spell "disaster" for the telecoms industry and the fast-growing digital sector.

"Renationalisation would immediately halt the investment being driven not just by BT but the growing number of new and innovative companies that compete with BT," said chief executive Julian David.

But Labour's finance chief, John McDonnell, accused BT of diverting billions of Pounds of profits to shareholders since it was privatised in 1984, saying his plan would lead to long-term investment.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Internet David Lead Money National University All Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

40 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

40 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

49 minutes ago

Four People Injured in Explosions at Ammo Depot Li ..

3 minutes ago

Iran moves on ultra-cheap petrol, starts rationing ..

3 minutes ago

Role of teachers must for development of Balochist ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.