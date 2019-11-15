In election pledge, UK Labour promises free broadband for all

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Britain's main opposition Labour party on Friday promised free, fast broadband internet for everyone, in the most eye-catching of a series of big spending pledges ahead of next month's election

Labour said it would bring the parts of telecoms giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership, as part of a sweeping programme of nationalisations.

"The internet has become such a central part of our lives. It opens up opportunities for work, creativity, entertainment and friendship," said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"What was once a luxury is now an essential utility.

"That's why full-fibre broadband must be a public service, bringing communities together, with equal access, in an inclusive and connected society." Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously promised to deliver high-speed broadband to all households by 2025 via the private sector.

He condemned Labour's plan as "slightly fantastical" saying it would cost "many tens of billions" of taxpayers' money.

Lobby group TechUK said the move was "fundamentally misguided" and would spell "disaster" for the telecoms industry and the fast-growing digital sector.

"Renationalisation would immediately halt the investment being driven not just by BT but the growing number of new and innovative companies that compete with BT," said chief executive Julian David.

But Labour's finance chief, John McDonnell, accused BT of diverting billions of Pounds of profits to shareholders since it was privatised in 1984, saying his plan would lead to long-term investment.