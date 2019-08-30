UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Ethiopia, A Rehab Centre Takes On Khat Addiction

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

In Ethiopia, a rehab centre takes on khat addiction

Yonas Getu Molla started chewing khat as an architecture student, when he and his friends would munch on the leafy stimulant late into the night to help them study

Mekele, Ethiopia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Yonas Getu Molla started chewing khat as an architecture student, when he and his friends would munch on the leafy stimulant late into the night to help them study.

When they closed their books, their heartbeats racing, they would seek out depressants like vodka and cannabis to dull the plant's amphetamine-like effects so they could sleep.

Yonas blames khat for leading him into drug and alcohol addictions, which cost him his career, his savings and the respect of his family.

"One substance would follow the other substance," he said. "It's like a coin -- the back and the front." At the state-run Substance Rehabilitation Centre, he has been forced to give up khat alongside his other addictions -- a rare approach in a region where few are trying to tackle the controversial habit.

While banned in many countries, chewing khat is commonplace in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

Many see it as a cultural activity rather than a societal problem.

However, some users are frank about the side effects: loss of appetite, damaged teeth and lack of sleep.

The habit can also drain household finances. A user in the capital Addis Ababa would expect to pay around $4 a day for khat from the eastern city of Harar, long a centre of production.

Ethiopia's average annual per capita income is $783 (705 euros), according to the World Bank.

Related Topics

Africa World Bank Student Harar Addis Ababa Ethiopia Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Coordinated efforts vital to root out menace of d ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to never step back from supporting Kashmi ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to render any sacrifice for Kashmir ..

51 minutes ago

KP Governor, CM lead a big rally to express solida ..

51 minutes ago

Brexit May Be Delayed Again Only to Help Reach Dea ..

59 minutes ago

Russia's Kronstadt Group Launches Batch Production ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.