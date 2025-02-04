Open Menu

In Fire-ravaged Los Angeles, A Long Road Of Rebuilding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:20 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) After the loss of more than 10,000 homes in last month's Los Angeles fires, the region faces a daunting challenge to rebuild with a tight labor market, constrained construction supplies and strict regulations.

"It's going to be a very difficult rebuild process ... and it's going to take a long time," said Jim Tobin, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders. "Fire is very unique: we're talking about total loss."

Even when there is still a foundation or a chimney, "fire wreaks havoc with those materials and they all have to be knocked down," said Tobin, describing what is often a more complete annihilation compared with a flood or hurricane.

Before new work can begin, the old properties must be cleared of debris because of the risk of toxic waste, said Mary Comerio, professor of architecture at the University of California at Berkeley and a specialist in disaster recovery.

In Paradise, California -- where 18,000 structures were obliterated in fires in 2018, including 11,000 homes -- this initial step of clearing out the old property took nine months, according to Colette Curtis, who directed the rebuilding for the city.

Only 10 percent of Paradise's homes and some 500 buildings overall survived the conflagration. The initial rebuilding permits were granted in 2019. There are about 400 buildings currently under construction in the city.

"We expect our recovery will be another 10 years probably before we're completely rebuilt," Curtis said.

Things could move faster in wealthy areas such as Malibu and Pacific Palisades, devastated in last month's fires, if the homeowners don't need to wait for funds from an insurer, or if they receive Federal aid.

