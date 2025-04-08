- Home
- World
- In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs
In First Call, DPM/FM Dar Discusses Key Issues With Top US Diplomat Rubio, Including Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday discussed wide rage of matters with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a phone call, including U.S. reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration, the State Department said.
"They discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship," Tammy Bruce, the department's spokesperson, said in a statement about the first conversation between the two leaders.
The US administration imposed tariffs on imports from around the world that range from a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries to major economies 34% on China and 20% from Europe.
In South Asia, Pakistani and Indian companies will have to pay 29% tariff and 26% tariffs on exports to the United States.
Ms. Bruce, the spokesperson, said, "Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, and the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored the importance of continued cooperation on counter terrorism.
"Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration.
... The Secretary raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals and expressed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for U.S. companies.
"The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar look forward to working together to address global challenges during Pakistan’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council that began on January 1."
Earlier, the State Department announced that Senior Bureau Official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Eric Meyer, will lead an inter-agency U.S. delegation traveling to Islamabad from April 8-10 to "advance U.S. interests in the critical minerals sector" at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.
He will meet with senior Pakistani officials to expand opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan and promote the deepening of economic ties between our two countries, the department said.
SBO Meyer will also engage with senior officials to underscore the vital importance of our continued collaboration on counter terrorism.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
More Stories From World
-
In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Masters halts practice for the day and evacuates spectators16 minutes ago
-
Bayern will not 'change goals' despite injury woes, says Kompany16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results26 minutes ago
-
Bengaluru edge Mumbai to spoil Bumrah's return in IPL46 minutes ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs1 hour ago
-
Inter's bold treble bid bumps up against past glory at Bayern Munich1 hour ago
-
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top UN officials2 hours ago
-
China, Nicaragua strengthen cooperation through vocational training program2 hours ago
-
Myanmar's SAC chairman expresses gratitude to Chinese rescue teams1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs5 hours ago