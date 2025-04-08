In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday discussed wide rage of matters with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a phone call, including U.S. reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration, the State Department said.

"They discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship," Tammy Bruce, the department's spokesperson, said in a statement about the first conversation between the two leaders.

The US administration imposed tariffs on imports from around the world that range from a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries to major economies 34% on China and 20% from Europe.

In South Asia, Pakistani and Indian companies will have to pay 29% tariff and 26% tariffs on exports to the United States.

Ms. Bruce, the spokesperson, said, "Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, and the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored the importance of continued cooperation on counter terrorism.

"Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration.

... The Secretary raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals and expressed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for U.S. companies.

"The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar look forward to working together to address global challenges during Pakistan’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council that began on January 1."

Earlier, the State Department announced that Senior Bureau Official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Eric Meyer, will lead an inter-agency U.S. delegation traveling to Islamabad from April 8-10 to "advance U.S. interests in the critical minerals sector" at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

He will meet with senior Pakistani officials to expand opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan and promote the deepening of economic ties between our two countries, the department said.

SBO Meyer will also engage with senior officials to underscore the vital importance of our continued collaboration on counter terrorism.