- Home
- World
- In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs
In First Call, DPM/FM Dar Discusses Key Issues With Top US Diplomat Rubio, Including Tariffs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday discussed wide rage of matters with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a phone call, including U.S. reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration, the State Department said.
"They discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship," Tammy Bruce, the department's spokesperson, said in a statement about the first conversation between the two leaders.
The US administration imposed tariffs on imports from around the world that range from a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries to major economies 34% on China and 20% from Europe.
In South Asia, Pakistani and Indian companies will have to pay 29% tariff and 26% tariffs on exports to the United States.
Ms. Bruce, the spokesperson, said, "Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, and the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored the importance of continued cooperation on counter terrorism.
"Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration.
... The Secretary raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals and expressed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for U.S. companies.
"The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar look forward to working together to address global challenges during Pakistan’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council that began on January 1."
Earlier, the State Department announced that Senior Bureau Official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Eric Meyer, will lead an inter-agency U.S. delegation traveling to Islamabad from April 8-10 to "advance U.S. interests in the critical minerals sector" at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.
He will meet with senior Pakistani officials to expand opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan and promote the deepening of economic ties between our two countries, the department said.
SBO Meyer will also engage with senior officials to underscore the vital importance of our continued collaboration on counter terrorism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges integration of advanced technologies to UN peacekeeping to enhance effectiveness2 minutes ago
-
In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs2 minutes ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air2 minutes ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs42 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln1 hour ago
-
Kyrgyz Parliament speaker meets with president of Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
New local gov’t code, electoral system needed before holding municipal elections: President Kais S ..1 hour ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air2 hours ago
-
200 firefighters battle major Paris inferno2 hours ago
-
South Korea sets presidential election for June 3: acting president2 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index up 5.8% as US tariffs fuel volatility2 hours ago
-
Indigenous leaders want same clout as world leaders at UN climate talks8 hours ago